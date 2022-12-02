Global RiskNews Briefs

Two bombs target Italy’s embassy cars in Greece, no injuries

02 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Two explosive devices targeted cars belonging to the Italian embassy in Greece. One bomb detonated without causing injuries, and the other did not go off. There are no immediate claims of responsibility and an investigation is underway. 

The homemade bomb exploded around 4am local time on Friday and damaged a car parked outside of an embassy officer in Athens. The other bomb was also placed near an embassy vehicle, but did not go off. Italian PRime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep concern at the attack. The Greek foreign minister strongly condemned the attack. Homemade devices are commonly used against political targets, banks or foreign companies in Greece.

