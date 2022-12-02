Russia says the West’s refusal to recognize the annexations of parts of Ukraine makes negotiating peace talks harder. The Kremlin is open to negotiations but not on the West’s demand to pull out of Ukraine.

Russia has illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine at the end of September, without controlling any of them. After nine months of war, Russia has lost more than half of the land it has seized. United States President Joe Biden told reporters that he was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he wanted to negotiate an end to the conflict. Both President Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron made it clear that the Ukrainians would not be expected to make a compromise in the negotiations.

Read More: Russia demands annexations recognised before talks