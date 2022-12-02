Hackers Target Colombia’s Healthcare System With Ransomware

Keralty, a Colombian healthcare provider, confirmed that it suffered from a ransomware attack that affected its systems. The attack occurred on Sunday and also impacted two of the healthcare provider’s subsidiaries, EPS Sanitas and Colsanitas. Colombian news outlet El Tiempo reported that the ransomware attack potentially disrupted the companies’ IT operations, websites, and scheduling of medical appointments.

On Monday, Keralty notified its community that it was suffering from technical issues, but the cause of those issues were not disclosed. The company released additional information on Tuesday. The healthcare firm reported that it was working with the technical, medical, and administration teams to continue to provide healthcare services, identify the full extent of the attack, and resume normal operations. Ransomware group RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they stole 3TB of data during the incident.

