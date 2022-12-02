CyberNews Briefs

Hackers Target Colombia’s Healthcare System With Ransomware

02 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Keralty, a Colombian healthcare provider, confirmed that it suffered from a ransomware attack that affected its systems. The attack occurred on Sunday and also impacted two of the healthcare provider’s subsidiaries, EPS Sanitas and Colsanitas. Colombian news outlet El Tiempo reported that the ransomware attack potentially disrupted the companies’ IT operations, websites, and scheduling of medical appointments.

On Monday, Keralty notified its community that it was suffering from technical issues, but the cause of those issues were not disclosed. The company released additional information on Tuesday. The healthcare firm reported that it was working with the technical, medical, and administration teams to continue to provide healthcare services, identify the full extent of the attack, and resume normal operations. Ransomware group RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they stole 3TB of data during the incident.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

