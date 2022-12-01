Spanish PM targeted amid spate of explosive packages

Spain has increased security after a number of letter bombs have been sent to high-profile targets, including the prime minister. On Wednesday, a similar device was delivered tot he Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, slightly injuring an employee. The defense minister and the US embassy were also among the targets.

It is suspected that the bombs could be linked to Spain’s support for Ukraine, but no one has claimed the attacks. The explosive devices were sent to five or six targets including the prime minister, the US embassy, a weapons manufacturer in Zaragoza and Torrejón Air Base, the UKrainian embassy in Madrid and the defense minister. All five envelopes appear to have come from within Spain. Stricter checks on postal orders were ordered and security has been tightened in public buildings.

