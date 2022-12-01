Africa to receive first batch of 50,000 mpox vaccines

The African continent will receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea, according to the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The 50,000 doses will be given to health workers and people living in the hardest hit areas.

There have been 202 deaths recorded from mpox in Africa and a death rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. Ghana and Nigeria are two of the most affected countries and there were 51 new cases of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past week. The World Health Organization announced on Monday that mpox would be the preferred term for the virus previously called monkeypox.

