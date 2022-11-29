Three Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank

In two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, three Palestinian men have been killed by Israeli forces. Two were killed in clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah. Israel’s military stated suspects threw petrol bombs at their troops during an operation, causing the troops to return fire. The third man was shot when two Israeli army jeeps broke down on patrol near Hebron.

The military claims that explosives were thrown at them and its forces were shot at. Israel carries out raids almost every night in the West Bank and at least 140 Palestinians have been killed this year, the majority by Israeli fire. Over 30 Israelis have been killed as well in the clashes. According to the ministry, nine other Palestinians were shot in these clashes this week.

