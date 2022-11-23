Teenager killed in rare twin attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem

A 16 year-old boy was killed and 14 other injured in two suspected bombings at bus stops in Jerusalem. The explosions occurred on the outskirts of the city as people were headed to work. Israel’s internal security minister said the attack was one Israel hadn’t seen in a long time.

The city has had a volatile year of intensifying violence. The use of explosives in an attack is one fo the most significant of its kind in years. No groups have claimed the attacks, however, Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the perpetrators. The first explosion was in Givat Shaul just after 07:00 local time on Wednesday. There was a second blast in Ramot Junction about 30 minutes later.

