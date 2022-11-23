Global RiskNews Briefs

European Parliament declares Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

23 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

The European Parliament has named Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism.’ This label comes after Russia’s deliberate attacks and atrocities committed in the war with Ukraine violate human rights and humanitarian laws. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 494 members voting in favor, 58 against and 44 abstaining. 

The move is largely symbolic as the European Union has no legal framework to back up the resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the vote. Zelensky urged other countries to follow suit as he accused the Kremlin of targeting citizens, an allegation Russia denies. Unprecedented sanctions have been imposed on Russia over the war, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refused to place Russia on a terrorism list.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

