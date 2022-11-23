European Parliament declares Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

The European Parliament has named Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism.’ This label comes after Russia’s deliberate attacks and atrocities committed in the war with Ukraine violate human rights and humanitarian laws. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 494 members voting in favor, 58 against and 44 abstaining.

The move is largely symbolic as the European Union has no legal framework to back up the resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the vote. Zelensky urged other countries to follow suit as he accused the Kremlin of targeting citizens, an allegation Russia denies. Unprecedented sanctions have been imposed on Russia over the war, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refused to place Russia on a terrorism list.

