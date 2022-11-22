Greece launches rescue operation for boat with hundreds of people

A rescue operation off the island of Crete is underway after a boat possibly carrying jhundreds of asylum seekers was seen drifting in rough seas. The coast guard said the passengers made a distress call during the night to alert authorities.

There were up to 500 people on board the vessel, but the number has not been confirmed. A Greek navy vessel, two Italian fishing boats, a tanker and two cargo ships are participating in the rescue mission, however, the strong winds made it impossible to transfer any of the passengers from the vessel by the morning. It is not immediately known where the asylum seekers set sail from or what their destination is.

