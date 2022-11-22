40 foreigners arrested amid ongoing clampdown in Iran

Iran announced 40 foreigners have been arrested who allegedly took part in anti-regime protests. The foreign nationals will be tried according to the country’s domestic laws.

Two french individuals were also arrested earlier this month and remain in custody. At least seven French citizens are believed to be held by Iranian forces. Twenty-one people have been arrested in November and charged with disruption of the economic system. The UN has condemned the country’s crackdown directed at protestors that uses force and has created a rise in the number of deaths due tot he security response. The UN has encouraged Iran to address the concerns of the protestors rather than suppressing them.

