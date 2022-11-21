Java quake kills 56 and injures hundreds in Indonesia

An earthquake hit the main Indonesian Island of Java, leaving 56 people dead and hundreds injured. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6 and struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers in Cianjur town in West Java.

Hundreds of people were rushed to hospitals after the quake and rescuers were working in the night to find those trapped under collapsed buildings. The area where the earthquake hit is densely populated and prone to landslides. Over 700 people were confirmed to be injured and 56 dead by the West Java governor. These numbers are expected to increase as people remain trapped at the scene and landslides have cut some areas off from rescuers.

