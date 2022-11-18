‘Loss and damage’ negotiations dominate COP27’s final day

Global climate talks are on the final scheduled day of negotiations. Chances of a deal remain unclear. The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt was expected to go past the deadline on Friday and into the weekend. Nations have been deadlocked over creating a fund for countries impacted by the effects of climate change.

A new, slimmer draft for a cover document was released by the Egyptian presidency on Friday morning. One of the most pressing topics was the EU proposal to tie compensation for climate disasters and emission cuts together. The two pronged approach would create money for poor countries and push for steeper cuts on emissions by all countries, along with phasing out fossil fuels. The proposal was EU climate chief Frans Timmermans’ final offer that south to find a compromise between countries.

