Poland says missile deaths an unfortunate incident

Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that there are no signs of international attack after a missile strike killed tow people on a farm. The strike occurred near Poland’s western border with Ukraine. The two workers were killed as Ukraine endured one of the biggest barrages of missile strikes during the war.

The Kremlin insisted that it didn’t have anything to do with the strike. Poland had originally come down 6km from the border and was Russian-made. Polish investigators searched for the strike and Nato ambassadors met in Brussels to asses how to react to Russia’s war in a member state. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the incident did not show any signs of being an intentional attack or a sign of an offensive by the Kremlin.

