Ukraine’s Kherson city pullout finished, Russia says

11 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia faced another large setback in the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin pulled all of its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. All military units were removed by 5 am Moscow time on Friday. Ukraine is in the final stage of reclaiming the western bank of the Dnieper River after Russia’s pullback. 

Ukrainian officials were uncertain of the pullback announced this week, thinking their soldiers could be drawn into an ambush. It was also expected to take at least a week for Russia’s military to be able to completely withdraw its troops. Despite the pullback, Russia claims to still view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia. The withdrawal of Russian troops had been ordered on Wednesday after supplying troops and remaining in position was futile in the face of a Ukrainian offensive.

OODA Analyst

