Israel’s president to invite Netanyahu to form next government

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog invited Benjamin Netanyahu to form Israel’s next government in an announcement on Friday. This will allow Netanyahu to take the country’s top position for a sixth time and extend his time as the nation’s longest-serving leader. Herzog will issue the mandate to Netanyahu to create the new government on Sunday.

The announcement was made after Herzog met with all of the factions in parliament. After discussion, 64 members of the Knesset recommended Benjamin Netanyahu and 28 members recommended outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid for the next prime minister. After receiving the mandate on Sunday, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a new government.

