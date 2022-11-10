CyberNews Briefs

Advanced RAT AgentTesla Most Prolific Malware in October

10 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Check Point security has revealed that information stealing malware accounted for the most variants in October. The security firm stated that the variants compromised nearly one fifth of global detections. To produce the report, Check Point security compiled information from hundreds of millions of its own threat intelligence sensors that are installed across endpoints, mobile devices, and networks. Check Point’s Global Threat Index for October 2022 revealed that AgentTesla was the most widespread malware.

AgentTesla works as a keylogger and information stealer. The advanced malware is capable of taking screenshots, exfiltrating credentials, and collecting keystrokes, the company says. Additionally, Check Point identified two more prevalent information stealers, Snakekeylogger and Lokibot. Lokibot is mainly distributed via phishing emails and is used to harvest email credentials and passwords to cryptocurrency wallets.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

