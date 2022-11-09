Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Italy’s Adriatic coast

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off Italy’s Adriatic coast on Wednesday, but didn’t cause any serious damage or injuries. The earthquake occurred a little after 7 a.m. and was felt as far away as Rome and the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli and Trentino.

The epicenter was 35 km offshore at a depth of 7 kilometers. Schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed and railway traffic was suspended as a precaution. A spokesperson for Italy’s Civil Protection stated that there were no injuries initially and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in constant contact with these authorities to remain informed on any developments.

