A packaged meats company headquartered in Ontario has suffered from a cyberattack that has resulted in an outage. Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf Foods confirmed the attack, which has resulted in system disruptions. Maple Leaf Foods has more than 14,000 employees and its products are sold in Canada, the US, and Asia. Maple Leaf Foods has not offered many details on the attack, however, it did confirm that it took immediate action upon discovering the disruption to its systems.

Maple Leaf Food’s cybersecurity team and third-party professionals are working to investigate the outage and minimize disruptions in order to continue with its production and distribution. No specific details regarding the nature of the attack have been released, but some security firms suspect that it may have been a ransomware attack similar to the incident that targeted JBS and Colonial Pipeline.

Read More: Canadian Meat Giant Maple Leaf Foods Disrupted by Cyberattack