White Helmets accuse Russia over deadly strikes on camps

Syria’s military and its ally Russia have been accused of killing nine civilians in strikes on camps in the north-west of the country. First responders, the White Helmets said cluster bombs hit camps for displaced peoples in Idlib province on Sunday. Women and children were among those killed in the strike.

4.1 million people that are dependent on humanitarian aid are trapped in an area that is the last stronghold of the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebel groups in Syria. The groups are opposed to President Bashar al-Assad and a civil war has been ongoing for 11 years, leaving half a million people dead. There was a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2020, however the region continues to see air strikes and shelling. There have been 121 civilians killed since the beginning of 2022 alone. The White Helmets argue that Syrian and Russian militaries acted in a deliberate manner to attack the three camps for displaced people on Sunday morning.

