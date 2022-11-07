FBI – Beware of Cyber-Threat from Russian Hacktivists

26 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The FBI has warned that pro-Russia hacktivists continue to target critical infrastructure with DDoS attacks. The FBI warning comes as several attacks have occurred and an uptick in activity has been detected. The Private Industry Notification was published last Friday and detailed the threat facing critical infrastructure organizations. The FBI also stated that although the attacks have found limited success, the biggest impact may be psychological. According to the organization, the hacktivists are providing tools and guidance to anyone willing to conduct the attacks. The groups are seeking to conduct web page and social media profile defacement, thus leading the FBI to believe that there is a psychological factor involved.

Although the attacks have minimal operational impacts on the victims, hacktivists will often publicize the attack and exaggerate the impacts via social media. In addition, hacktivist groups are attempted to build a perception of a higher technical ability than they truly have. By posting coverage of the attacks, they are also able to encourage other groups or copycat attacks, the FBI says. Critical infrastructure organizations should prescribe to DDoS mitigation services and collaborate closely with ISPs to manage traffic. Additionally, the organizations should create a recovery plan if such an attack occurs.

