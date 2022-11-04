Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Russia has made a few gains on the battlefield and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of energy terrorism. After Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy network, 4.5 million people were left without power. These strikes come as Russian troops are expected to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson.

In the last month, Russia has stepped up attacks on electricity infrastructure on cities that are not on the front lines. A third of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in Russian attacks in recent weeks. Due to these attacks, Ukraine has urged the population to try to use energy sparingly. Zelensky stated that by targeting energy infrastructure, Russia is showing its weakness. Russia’s ministry of defense has confirmed that it is targeting the enrgy infrastructure of Ukraine.

