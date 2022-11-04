World’s Most Expensive Observatory Floored by Cyber-Attack

18 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile has become one of the latest victims of a cyberattack. The attack forced the world-famous observatory offline, the facility states. The observatory contains the world’s most powerful telescope for observing molecular gas and dust. The facility announced the attack on Twitter earlier this week, stating that the cyberattack forced the facility to suspend its public website and astronomical observations.

It is unclear when the website will be running again. The observatory is operating with limited email services and internet access, however, the threat has reportedly been contained. The facility reported that its specialists were working to restore the affected systems. Additionally, the attack did no compromise any sensitive scientific data or the ALMA antennas, the facility reports.

