Two-thirds of South Sudan at risk of severe hunger in 2023 – UN

On Thursday, United Nations agencies stated that as many as 7.8 million people in South Sudan could face sever food shortages during April to July in 2023. The two-thirds of the population is expected to experience these shortages due to floods, drought and conflict in the country.

The shortages in the country now are worse than at the height of civil wars in the country in 2013 and 2016 according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The increase in food insecurity is linked to rising global food prices, extreme climate events, poor economic conditions and conflict. There has also been a decrease in funding for humanitarian programs in South Sudan, despite and increase in need for such programs.

