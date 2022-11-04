Global RiskNews Briefs

Two-thirds of South Sudan at risk of severe hunger in 2023 – UN

04 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, United Nations agencies stated that as many as 7.8 million people in South Sudan could face sever food shortages during April to July in 2023. The two-thirds of the population is expected to experience these shortages due to floods, drought and conflict in the country. 

The shortages in the country now are worse than at the height of civil wars in the country in 2013 and 2016 according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The increase in food insecurity is linked to rising global food prices, extreme climate events, poor economic conditions and conflict. There has also been a decrease in funding for humanitarian programs in South Sudan, despite and increase in need for such programs.

Read More: Two-thirds of South Sudan at risk of severe hunger in 2023 – UN

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

IMF warns worst is yet to come for world economy

October 11, 2022

Ukraine grain export deal reached with Russia, says Turkey

July 22, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2