The Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government have agreed to permanently end hostilities. This is a significant step towards ending the wr that has killed thousands and displaced millions. In a join statement, the two sides announced on Wednesday that they would end the two years of conflict.

The Tigray revels will eventually be disarmed and demobilized and reintegrated. The deal was first announced by African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former NIgerian president Olusegun Obasanjo. There will be coordinated disarmament, access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians and restoration of services. The agreement is the beginning of a long peace process for Ethiopia.

