Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march
Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was shot and wounded in the leg during an attack on his protest in Wazirabad, Pakistan. It remains unclear whether Khan was deliberately targeted or if he was the victim of stray or indiscriminate gunfire. Members of Khan’s PTI party confirmed that four other people were hurt in the shooting. Khan was leading a march on the capital city of Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted from office in April. Khan is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore for the bullet wound, which reportedly hit him in the shin. One of PTI’s party leaders reported that Khan is in stable condition.
Pakistani media outlet Geo TV reported that an unnamed male suspect was later arrested in connection with the shooting. Footage from the scene shows Khan, conscious, with a bandage on his right leg. Another video shows a PTI member with a bandage on his face and blood on his clothing. Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and demanded that an immediate investigation ensues. Mr. Khan has been leading protests for the past seven days calling for new elections.
Read More: Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march