Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was shot and wounded in the leg during an attack on his protest in Wazirabad, Pakistan. It remains unclear whether Khan was deliberately targeted or if he was the victim of stray or indiscriminate gunfire. Members of Khan’s PTI party confirmed that four other people were hurt in the shooting. Khan was leading a march on the capital city of Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted from office in April. Khan is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore for the bullet wound, which reportedly hit him in the shin. One of PTI’s party leaders reported that Khan is in stable condition.