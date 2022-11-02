In an escalation of hostilities, North and South Korea have fired a number of missiles into waters near each other. North Korea launched at least 23 missiles, its most in a single day, including one that landed less than 60km off the coast of South Korea’s city of Sokcho. Seoul responded with warplanes firing three air-to-ground missiles over the maritime demarcation line.

North Korea then responded with six more missiles and 100 artillery shells. North Korea says the launches are a response to military exercises being held by South Korea and the US. Pyongyang warned South Korea on Tuesday that they would pay the “most horrible price in history” if they continued these joint drills. The exchange of missiles on Wednesday started with missile launches by Pyongyang into waters close to South Korea. The missiles triggered evacuations to underground shelters along with air raid sirens on Ulleung, an island controlled by Seoul. One missile was the closest any had come, as it crossed the Northern Limit Line.

Read More: South hits back as North Korea fires most missiles in a day