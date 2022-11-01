More Than 130 People Dead in Cable Bridge Collapse in India’s Gujarat State

On Sunday, a bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, killing more than 130 people. The bridge had been closed for renovations until recently and is a popular attraction. The government of Gujarat has opened a criminal inquiry pertaining to the agency tasked with maintaining the bridge. The investigation was opened on manslaughter charges.

The bridge was constructed in the 19th century and closed earlier this year for months while it was repaired. The bridge was reopened to the public just last week. Gujarat’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi did not name the company, however, several Indian news outlets stated that it may be local industrial company Oreva. Oreva has not responded to comments requesting information about the tragedy. Rescue operations continued through Sunday night to search for survivors and retrieve the bodies of the deceased. Videos shared to television channels and social media show people trying to climb out of the water by clinging to portions of the collapsed bridge.

