Label Giant Multi-Color Corporation Discloses Data Breach

01 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Multi-Color Corporation, a label printing giant, has confirmed to employees that the company has suffered from a cyberattack that may have compromised employee information. MCC operated 100 label producing operations and is a global supplier of label solutions. The company boasts roughly 10,000 employees and offers its services to the food, chemicals, healthcare, beverage, automotive, technical, and other industries.

MCC stated that it detected unauthorized access to its network in late September. The company then launched an investigation into the incident that discovered that sensitive HR data may have been accessed by a third party. This information includes personnel files and enrollment in benefits programs. MCC states that this information is collected to facilitate payroll and administer health and wellness programs. The company has stated that current and former employees were impacted, but that no customer data was exposed.

