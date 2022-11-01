Hackers Target Australian Defense Communications Platform With Ransomware

Threat actors have launched a ransomware attack targeting a communications platform that is used by Australian military personnel. The platform, ForceNet, is one of the company’s external service providers and is also tasked with runnning one of its websites. Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite stated that it does not appear that any data was compromised during the attack, however, an investigation will help to confirm this. It is possible that private information such as dates of birth and enlistment details of military personnel may have been accessed.

ForceNet is the latest Australian company to be targeted as the country faces a string of attacks on some of the biggest firms in the country, including Medibank, Optus, and more. The trend is likely to continue until organizations take back control over digital network access. Security experts believe that the breaches are due to previously stolen credentials and therefore will continue to plague Australian organizations.

