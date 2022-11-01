Global RiskNews Briefs

Bolsonaro remains silent after Brazil presidential election loss

01 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was announced to be the winner of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election, beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. More than 24 hours after the election results were announced, Bolsonaro has not yet publicly acknowledged his loss. The delay has created concern that he will not cooperate with a transfer of power. 

After the election results were announced, there have been scattered protests by Bolsonaro supporters. Prior to the vote, Bolsonaro and his allies made claims about electoral fraud and unfair treatment by the press, both of which were unfounded. Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court validates the election results and the results are considered validated after the court’s declaration of the outcome on Sunday. To further confirm the win, a court session at a later date will be held. Lula da Silva is expected to take office on January 1, 2023. 

Read More: Bolsonaro remains silent after Brazil presidential election loss

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Brazilian Police Arrest Lapsus$ Suspect

October 20, 2022

Buffett-backed digital bank Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in Brazil

October 19, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2