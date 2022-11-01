Bolsonaro remains silent after Brazil presidential election loss

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was announced to be the winner of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election, beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. More than 24 hours after the election results were announced, Bolsonaro has not yet publicly acknowledged his loss. The delay has created concern that he will not cooperate with a transfer of power.

After the election results were announced, there have been scattered protests by Bolsonaro supporters. Prior to the vote, Bolsonaro and his allies made claims about electoral fraud and unfair treatment by the press, both of which were unfounded. Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court validates the election results and the results are considered validated after the court’s declaration of the outcome on Sunday. To further confirm the win, a court session at a later date will be held. Lula da Silva is expected to take office on January 1, 2023.

