Explosions near Somalia’s education ministry kill 100 people

Two car bombs explorded near the education ministry in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, killing at least 100 people. Over 300 other people were wounded in the attack on Saturday. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud claimed the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia was responsible.

Al-Shabaab has not immediately claimed the attack, however, they have claimed other recent attacks. The bombs exploded near a busy interesection, the same intersection that was the location of a bombing attack in October of 2017, which killed over 500 people and injured 300. Mohamud called Saturday’s attack a repeat of the 2017 bombings. Many of those injured are in serious condition and the death toll from this attack could rise.

