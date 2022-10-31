Europe’s Biggest Copper Producer Hit by Cyber-Attack

14 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Aurubis, the world’s second largest copper producer, suffered from a cyberattack that forced IT systems offline, the company stated. The company is located in Hamburg and released a statement confirming the attack. The attack reportedly occurred on Friday evening and was part of a larger attack targeting the mining industry. The company confirmed that numerous systems were forced to be shut down and disconnected.

Aurubis has not confirmed the impact that the cyberattack had on production. The company produces over one million tons of copper cathodes each year, an increasingly important metal. The company has not stated when the systems will be fully functional again, however, it stated that it plans to keep production and procurement of copper and raw materials running at any rate.

