Russia ends civilian pull-out before Kherson battle

According to Russian officials, they have completed an operation to move civilians out of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, ahead of a battle with Ukrainian forces. At least 70,000 civilians have crossed the Dnipro river. Russia claims to be preparing Kherson for defense,.

The Kherson region was one of the territories of Ukraine annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Kherson city was captured soon after Russia’s invasion last february, however, Ukraine has recaptured territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river. The front line of the war is 30km away from the city. Russian-installed officials have warned of an attack on the region’s capital in the near future. Ukraine’s defense minister has described the counter offensive in the region as very difficult because of the terrain and rainy weather.



