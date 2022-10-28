Business social media company LinkedIn has reportedly launched a new series of features that aims to take down fake profiles and malicious use of the platform, which is designed to allow professionals to connect with others. The firm announced the new measures in a blog post on Tuesday. The blog post also contained details about three new security-focused capabilities. The first one is called About this Profile, and shows users when a profile was created and last updated. In addition, it notes whether the member has a verified contact information associated with the account such as phone number and work email.

The other feature leverages AI powered deep learning and synthetic image generation technology to detect fake accounts with photos. The model increases the effectiveness of the company’s anti-abuse defenses. This feature is supposed to help the company detect and remove fake accounts upon creation and addition of a photo. The last feature is adding a warning to some LinkedIn messages that include high-risk content. This means that messages that could potentially impact security such as phishing messages or those asking to take users to another platform will be noted and flagged.

Read More: LinkedIn Unveils New Security Features to Tackle Fraud