Six killed as Israel targets militants in West Bank raid

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in an Israeli raid against a militant group in the West Bank. A sixt Palestinain was shot and killed by Israeli troops who were attacked with stones while Palestinians protested the raid. The operation was in the northern city of Nablus and targeted the new Lion’s Den group.

The group killed an Israeli soldier in a shooting earlier this month. The location of the militant group had been locked as Nablus for the past two weeks. There has been an increase in violence between Israel and Palestine in the West Bank over the past few weeks as an Isreali operation is ongoing to root out militants after they carried out attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

