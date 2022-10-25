Iranian Atomic Energy Agency Admits Email Hack

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has identified an unnamed foreign country for stealing and leaking sensitive internal emails belonging to the organization. Iranian hacktivist group the Black Reward published the documents after attempting to extort Iranian authorities into releasing political prisoners. The attack committed by the hacktivist group was an attempt to achieve social justice for those imprisoned by Iranian forces over the past several weeks as protests rage across the country against religious policing and the hijab mandate.

The hacktivist group stated that the data leak was committed in the name of Mehsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who sparked protests after her death while imprisoned by the morality police for wearing the headscarf incorrectly. The protests continue to occur across Iran, with women removing their headscarves in honor of the late Amini. Black Reward claims that the documents it leaked include nuclear development contracts and agreements with foreign partners. In addition, the documents allegedly contain logistics plans, passport and visa details of Iranian and Russian specialists working in the industry, and more. Iran’s government attempted to downplay the incident, blaming it on an unnamed country.

