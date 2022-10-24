CyberNews Briefs

Google Unveils Open Source Project to Improve Software Supply Chain Security

24 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Last Thursday Google called for contributors to collaborate on an open source project titled Graph for Understanding Artifact Composition (GUAC). The project is part of Google’s efforts to improve software supply chain security. GUAC is still in the early stages, but Google hopes that the project will change how the industry perceives software supply chains and security. GUAC is looking to generate software build, security, and dependency metadata, the tech giant says.

The project will collaborate with groups such as the Open Source Security Foundation, Supply Chain Levels for Software Artifacts, Software Package Data Exchange, and CycloneDX. The groups all enable organizations to have access to technologies and attestations about how software was built. The groups provide useful data that will be synthesized to improve comprehensiveness, Google says. The documents are scattered across databases, producers, ecosystems, and more, presenting challenges to the security and development community.

Read More: Google Unveils Open Source Project to Improve Software Supply Chain Security

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

‘FurBall’ Spyware Being Used Against Iranian Citizens

October 21, 2022

This old malware has been rebuilt with new features to use in ransomware attacks

October 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2