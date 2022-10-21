Imran Khan disqualified from holding office for five years, Pakistan’s election commission rules

The Election Commission of Pakistan has ruled the Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be able to hold political office for five years. This move was announced on Friday and is likely to increase the political tension in the country. The ECP chief stated the Khan was disqualified due to being involved in corrupt practices.

The commission stated that Khan had made false statements when declaring the sale of gifts sent to him by leaders of Dubai and Saudi Arabia while he was in office, something that is illegal under the country’s constitution. The leaders from Khan’s party have said they plan to take the matter tot he Islamabad High Court, claiming the decision was biased.

