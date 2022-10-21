Global RiskNews Briefs

Far-right leader poised to govern Italy despite Putin row

21 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Giorgia Meloni and her fiar-right coalition allies have met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and stated they are ready to form a government. Mattarella is poised to ask Ms Meloni to become prime minister in the coming hours. Ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attended the talks, despite leaked pro-Putin remarks that shook the coalition recently. 

Meloni is seeking to assure Italy’s Western allies that nothing will change. Ms Meloni is a leader of the Brothers of Italy party and would be the country’s first female prime minister along with its first far-right leader since World War Two. Less than a month after a new Senate and Chamber of Deputies were voted in by Italians, Meloni is set to replace Mario Draghi. She could be sworn in as early as this weekend.

