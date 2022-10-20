Ukrainians told to ‘charge everything’ as power grid hit by Russia

Ukraine’s national energy company has told citizens to charge all of their devices by 04:00 GMT Thursday because of power cuts expected due to Russian missile strikes.

Energy plants were hit by Russian missiles on Wednesday, part of a wave of strikes that have occurred since October 10. There will be outages of up to four hours at a time across the entire country on Thursday. Russia has also declared martial law in areas of Ukraine that it has illegitimately annexed. Ukrainian citizens have been urged to stock up on water in preparation for the blackouts.

