CyberNews Briefs

Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness

20 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

The FBI warned earlier this week that fraudsters are targeting individuals seeking student loan forgiveness via email, text, phone, and online. The attackers are masquerading as administrators from the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program. The campaign’s primary goal is to steal personally identifiable information from targets, the FBI says.

The Biden administration announced in late August that the US Department of Education would cancel up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. Attackers have since leveraged the announcement to launch phishing scams that use the information as a lure. The FBI warns that anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the student loan forgiveness program should not provide any personal information, especially payment information.

Read More: Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China-Linked Cyber-Espionage Team Homes In on Hong Kong Government Orgs

October 20, 2022

Deadbolt Ransomware Extorts Vendors and Customers

October 20, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2