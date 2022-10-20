Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness

The FBI warned earlier this week that fraudsters are targeting individuals seeking student loan forgiveness via email, text, phone, and online. The attackers are masquerading as administrators from the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program. The campaign’s primary goal is to steal personally identifiable information from targets, the FBI says.

The Biden administration announced in late August that the US Department of Education would cancel up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. Attackers have since leveraged the announcement to launch phishing scams that use the information as a lure. The FBI warns that anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the student loan forgiveness program should not provide any personal information, especially payment information.

