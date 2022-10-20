Brazilian Police Arrest Lapsus$ Suspect

In Brazil, federal police arrested a suspected member of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$. The arrest occurred earlier this week and was a result of an investigation dubbed Operation Dark Cloud launched by Brazilian authorities this summer that aimed to crack down on the cybercrime collective. The individual was arrested in Feira de Santana, located in northeast Brazil. the policing effort was launched after dozens of Lapsus$ attacks targeted Brazilian government agencies such as the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Health, Federal Highway Police, and Comptroller General of the Union.

A breach at the health ministry enabled attackers to delete data and compromise a site used by authorities to manage citizens’ COVID vaccine certificates. The group allegedly posted messages to the website confirming that the information had been stolen. This is not the first time law enforcement has cracked down on the cybercrime collective, and last March the City of London arrested seven suspects and eventually charged two individuals with hacking offenses.

