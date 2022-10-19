Visitors among at least eight killed in blasts at Insein jail

At least eight people have died in explosions at Myanmar’s Insein prison in Yangon. Two parcel bombs went off at the entrance tot he jain on Wednesday morning, killing five visitors and three prison staff members. The INsein prison is Myanmar’s largest jail, holding 10,000 prisoners, many of whom are political prisoners. 18 other people were injured in the blasts.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The bombs detonated in the prison’s post room. There was a third bomb wrapped in a plastic bag that did not detonate. All five of the visitors killed were confirmed to be women who were family members of prisoners. Insein prison is a prison that is infamous for its harsh conditions and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Myanmar is currently run by a military junta that ousted the elected civilian government last year in a violent coup.

