NGO warns of legal action if UK embassy moved to Jerusalem

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was reviewing the location of the British embassy in Israel and a few weeks later, a civil rights group warned against moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The rights group claims this shift would be a violation of Britain’s obligations under international law and could result in legal action.

The group would issue Judicial Review Proceedings following a move of the embassy, according to the UK-based International Center of Justice for Palestinians on Wednesday. The group also delivered a letter to Truss with detailed legal action on Tuesday. Truss first mentioned considering the location shift during a September 21 meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

