NGO warns of legal action if UK embassy moved to Jerusalem

19 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was reviewing the location of the British embassy in Israel and a few weeks later, a civil rights group warned against moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The rights group claims this shift would be a violation of Britain’s obligations under international law and could result in legal action. 

The group would issue Judicial Review Proceedings following a move of the embassy, according to the UK-based International Center of Justice for Palestinians on Wednesday. The group also delivered a letter to Truss with detailed legal action on Tuesday. Truss first mentioned considering the location shift during a September 21 meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

