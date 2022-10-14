CyberNews Briefs

Chinese APT WIP19 Targets IT Service Providers and Telcos

14 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

A new threat cluster that is being tracked by SentinelLabs as WIP19 has been targeting telecommunications providers, according to new reports by security experts. WIP19 uses a legitimate, stolen digital certificate issued by DEEPSoft, a Korean messaging solutions company. The recent targets have been in the Middle East and Asia, the cybersecurity form reports. Security researchers reported that the attackers are focused on stealth, and gave up on a stable C2 channel in exchange for it.

SentintelLabs has also released an analysis of the backdoors utilized during the attacks and suggests that some of the components used by WIP19 were created by a well-known Chinese speaking malware author called WinEggDrop. The malware author has been developing tools for hacking groups since 2014. SentinelLabs also linked an implant that is called SQLMaggie to the latest WIP19 attacks.

Read More: Chinese APT WIP19 Targets IT Service Providers and Telcos

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cyberattackers Spoof Google Translate in Unique Phishing Tactic

October 14, 2022

Budworm Espionage Group Returns, Targets US State Legislature

October 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2