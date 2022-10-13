Global RiskNews Briefs

Syrian soldiers killed in army bus bombing near Damascus

13 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

At least 16 Syrian government soldiers have been killed in a bomb blat near the capital of Syria, Damascus. This is one of the deadliest attacks in months in the country. 20 or more other soldiers were injured in the blast. 

The bomb detonated on Thursday morning on an army bus. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. These attacks are relatively rare so close to Damascus, however, there have been two on buses transporting military personnel in the past year. Syria has been in a civil war after an uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad began peacefully in 2011 and then escalated. Throughout the civil war, 500,000 people have died.

