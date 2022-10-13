Singtel’s Australian IT Firm Dialog Suffers Data Breach

Telecommunications giant Singtel has confirmed that another one of its Australian subsidiaries was the victim of a cyberattack just a week after the Optus breach. Singtel reported to the Singapore stock exchange on Monday to confirm the cybersecurity incident. According to the telecom giant, an unauthorized party may have accessed company data and potentially affected 20 clients and 1,000 current employees. In addition, former employees may have been impacted.

Singtel reported that it detected unauthorized access on its servers and took quick action to shut down its systems as a preventative measure. The company was able to resume full operation within two business days. The company has also contracted a cybersecurity specialist to assess the full impact of the attack, perform a forensic investigation, and monitor the Dark Web for leaded data. Despite being a subsidiary of Dialog alongside Optus, Singtel’s infrastructure is completely separate.

