IP Cameras, VoIP and Video Conferencing Revealed as Riskiest IoT Devices

According to new research discovered by Forescout’s cybersecurity research branch Vedere Labs, IoT devices such as conferencing systems and IP cameras are among the five riskiest IoT devices connected to networks. The security company has identified themes in its recent research that highlight the growing attack surface these devices are facing. As more devices are connected to enterprise networks, threat actors are able to leverage the increased attack surface to achieve their hacking or information gathering goals.

IP cameras, VoIP and video-conferencing systems are the riskiest IoT devices because they are frequently exposed on the internet. Forescout stated that these devices have a long history of being targeted by threat actors. The attack surface spans IT, IoT, and OT in almost every organization, the security company explained. Organizations should be aware of the risk these devices hold.

