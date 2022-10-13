FormBook Tops Check Point’s Most Wanted Malware List For September

According to new data from Check Point Research, FormBook is the most prevalent malware across the world. In addition, an infostealer called Vidar has also made the top ten list at eighth for the first time due to a widespread fake Zoom campaign. Check Point Research shared its September 2022’s Most Wanted Malware report earlier this week, revealing which malware it assessed to be the most prevalent.

Another threat, XMRig, is an open-source CPU software that is used to mine Monero cryptocurrency by malicious actors is currently slotted in second place behind FormBook. In third, Check Point listed the advanced AgentTesla RAT. Vidar leaped to the top ten last month after a long absence, Check Point noticed. Users of Zoom should be wary of fraudulent links as this is how the malware has been distributed in the past.

