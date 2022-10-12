CyberNews Briefs

A New Wave of PayPal Invoice Scams Using Crypto Disguise

12 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Security researchers at Trend Micro have identified a new wave of PayPal invoice scams that are leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrency related-businesses to lure victims. The scammers are using a common method of impersonating PayPal sellers to deliver invoices to random targets. The invoices state that the users have been charged a sum of money and request that they click on the malicious links embedded in the email.

The scammers are using the names of famous companies including Terra Luna Classic, Oasis Network, Bitcoin Exchange, Stellar XLM, and TrueUSD, Trend Micro says. The security company says that users should carefully check the contents and details of URLs. In addition, individuals should be way of unexpected or unauthorized charges that appear in their inboxes, even if the email appears to come from or does come from a trusted source such as PayPal. Trend Micro also says to reach out to the official websites and support pages directly for assistance if an individual is doubtful of the legitimacy of an email invoice.

Read More: A New Wave of PayPal Invoice Scams Using Crypto Disguise

